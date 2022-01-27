PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police have made arrests in connection with the assault of a teenager in Pleasantville, Atlantic County. Investigators say 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman was found dead Tuesday after groups were out searching for the teen for two days.
Police say 30-year-old Jamaul Timberlake, 24-year-old John Hands and 29-year-old Garnell Hands were arrested Wednesday, according to police. All three are being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility. They’re facing assault and conspiracy charges, but investigators are not releasing their photos.
Police say Mayren-Guzman was assaulted in the parking lot of the Centerfolds Cabaret gentleman’s club early Sunday morning.
His body was found just east of the club.