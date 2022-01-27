WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney is proposing $5 billion for the state’s budget. It provides pay increases for some state workers, incentivizes new veterans to start working in Delaware, and allots millions for infrastructure projects for climate change, clean water, and building new schools.

Carney says Delaware can move forward, thanks in part to federal pandemic relief.

“So this is going to be a continued focus of ours over the next couple of years, to improve our ability as a state government to be able to provide the services that are so necessary, particularly those over the last two years are so critically important to keep our community safe, to keep all of you safe during the situation in the pandemic,” Carney said.

Carney hopes to sign the new budget into law before the new fiscal year begins in July.