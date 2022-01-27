PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents will gather in Southwest Philadelphia this afternoon, calling for peace on the streets after the shooting death of a 17-year-old. That student was just steps away from his high school, where grief counselors are being made available Thursday.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia police are still in the process of interviewing witnesses.

“Bad bad. It’s getting bad. It’s getting bad,” one neighbor told CBS3.

Neighbors are left stunned and speechless after learning 17-year-old Christopher Braxton, a high school senior, was killed steps away from Bartram High School.

“That’s terrible. It’s terrible,” neighbor Raymond Howard said.

“It’s just bad,” one person told Eyewitness News, adding, “The last six, seven years maybe, it started going downhill.”

Classes were back in session Thursday morning at Bartram High School. The shooting happened about block away from campus on South 66th Street near Paschsall Street. Investigators said the school had just dismissed Wednesday when Braxton was shot at least once.

“We know two shots were from a semi-automatic weapon,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police have not released a motive, and no arrests have been made.

“Its dangerous,” Howard said. “I’m scared to come home from work at night. I got to look both ways, and it’s crazy. It’s crazy. Something has to be done.”

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson is hosting a peace rally at the school as classes are released at 2:30 p.m.