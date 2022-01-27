CBS News PhillyWatch Now
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Cherry Hill Public Schools are lifting more COVID-19 measures after the district says transmission is down in the community. Visitors are allowed again as long as they have an appointment.

Field trips and athletic events are also back on.

Indoor athletics will be capped at 50% capacity and spectators need to wear a mask.

The same goes for all school-based events.