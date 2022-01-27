CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Cherry Hill Public Schools are lifting more COVID-19 measures after the district says transmission is down in the community. Visitors are allowed again as long as they have an appointment.
Please see the District News item "CHPS Adjusting COVID Mitigation Strategies 1/27/22" on our website for the latest information https://t.co/sMBdSR8mpT pic.twitter.com/89wehhbdFg
— Cherry Hill Schools (@ChpsTweets) January 27, 2022
Field trips and athletic events are also back on.
Indoor athletics will be capped at 50% capacity and spectators need to wear a mask.
The same goes for all school-based events.