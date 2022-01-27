PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a Southwest Philadelphia shooting Wednesday afternoon. It happened on the 2300 block of South 66th Street, near Bartram High School, just before 3 p.m.

The Philadelphia School District identified the victim as 17-year-old Christopher Braxton, who was a senior at the school.

He lived only blocks away from where he was killed. Police say this shooting happened right as he was leaving school.

“It’s crazy. It’s crazy, something has to be done,” said Raymond Howard, who lives nearby.

“He was in school today and he left around dismissal time and shortly thereafter, not far from the school, is where he was shot in the chest,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers rushed to the 2300 block of 66th Street desperately trying to save his life.

“Police picked that 17-year-old male up and rushed him to Presbyterian Hospital. He was pronounced dead,” Small said.

Bartram High School was quickly placed on lockdown after the shots were fired.

“It just got bad since the last maybe six or seven years, it started going downhill,” one man said.

As investigators continue to scan through surveillance cameras from the school and homes in the area, residents shared their fears about the area.

“It’s dangerous. I’m scared to come home from work at night. I gotta look both ways, around,” Howard said.

Police do not have a motive at this time and are still working on a description of the shooter or shooters.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.