PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for several men who they believe robbed five fast food locations throughout the city within the past week.

The robberies happened in North and South Philadelphia, Tioga, and Logan.

Police on Wednesday released pictures from surveillance cameras at the various stores.

In all instances, police say at least two of the suspects were armed and held up employees at gunpoint, demanding cash from the registers or safes.

Based on how they conducted themselves, police believe it was the same group of people.

“They appear organized. They’re standing by the door,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said. “They have individuals that jump the counter, and it almost looks like someone’s watching everybody else. It concerns us.”

Police are investigating other recent fast-food robberies as well.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is being asked to call Philadelphia police.