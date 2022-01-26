PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer whose son was shot and killed Monday morning remembers her oldest son as she asks the community to “stand down” in their quest for justice. Edwenna Ferguson is a 17-year veteran of the Philadelphia police force working in the 12th District.

After Tuesday afternoon’s news conference, she sat down with Eyewitness News, where she talked about how despite her father being incarcerated at age 5 and her having Hyram at age 15, she was determined to make something of her life and give her son a chance at something better.

In a video obtained exclusively by CBS3, Hyram Hill beamed with pride about his mother, Edwenna Fergusen, who despite being a teen mom, beat the odds by graduating from college and serving as a Philadelphia police officer for more than 17 years.

“My mom had me at a young age, bro. Who would think we’d be winning, bro? Who would think?” Hill said.

“Even being a police officer, my son was not exempt,” Ferguson said.

Tuesday afternoon, Ferguson addressed the media about her son. Officials say the 24-year-old was shot nine times — eight from behind — early Monday morning after stopping at a corner store in North Philadelphia. Police sources tell CBS3 two gunmen may have targeted Hill.

“My son did not have a record, my son has never been arrested, my son had a license to carry and a legal firearm. My son was not exempt,” Ferguson said.

The 2017 West Catholic graduate was two semesters away from graduating from Cheyney University, studying early education.

His girlfriend is seven months pregnant with their first child, a little girl who will be named in his honor.

“I was proud of everything my son did. Every move he made, I told him you take two steps, I’m going to take 50 for you,” Ferguson said.

Now the mother has a message to those who want to take justice into their own hands.

“I want everybody to stand down. Let my job do their job. I’m sparing your life. Let them do their job, everybody stand down, please,” she said.

Hill is the 38th person killed in Philadelphia this year.

There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.