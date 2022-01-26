VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting at a Vineland Wawa. It happened on Delsea Drive near West Park Avenue on Jan. 13.
U.S. Marshals arrested Shaqwil Marlow in New York on Wednesday.
Marlow is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Luis Rivera.
Rivera was shot and killed while walking out of the store.
Marlow will be extradited back to New Jersey.