MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police have identified the man who was found dead in his car on Interstate 76 in Mount Ephraim Borough on Monday night as Louis E. Ciccanti Jr. Police say he died due to a fatal gunshot wound, not the crash.
Troopers responded to the crash on Monday around 10:30 p.m. and found Ciccanti Jr. dead in a black 2004 Mercedes Benz 500.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Confidence Growing Major Storm Could Bring Significant Impacts To Delaware Valley This Weekend
On Tuesday, investigators said Ciccanti Jr. succumbed to his injuries and his vehicle went off the road, where it struck a traffic barrier.Philadelphia Police: Germantown Shooting Leaves 20-Year-Old-Man Injured
The incident is currently under investigation.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Flyers To Hold Mid-Season Review Press Conference
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 856-783-4900 or email at CCPOTIPS@CCPROSECUTOR.org.