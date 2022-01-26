SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned exclusively that the cause of a Goodwill store fire in Gloucester County is arson. Authorities have filed criminal charges.

Goodwill management says the fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. The worst of it is on the loading dock.

Prosecutors say the person responsible has been taken into custody.

The front of the Goodwill store in Sewell looks fine, but in the back, everything is charred.

A fire broke out on Jan. 15 at the Hurfville-Cross Keys Road location.

“All merchandise was damaged, either by the fire or by smoke,” said Michael Shaw, Chief Operating Officer of Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia Inc.

Shaw says surveillance video shows a person walking toward the store and then walking away around 4 a.m. when the fire started.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, a person was arrested Tuesday and charged with Arson.

“We estimate will probably be open in a couple of months after the restoration takes place,” Shaw said.

The store has been closed for the last week-and-a-half and 30 employees were reassigned. This week, the Sewell location finally resumed accepting donations.

“All the sales of the donated goods goes to support our programs and our mission, which is providing job education and training for people with disabilities and disadvantages,” Shaw said.

Clothes and houseware like pots and pans are needed the most.

Over the past two days, 42 people donated items.

Chuck Newsom did his part, handing off some gently used clothes.

“I’m glad I’m fortunate enough to help,” Newsom said. “Pam and I, we’re pretty are blessed. I hope they can use these clothes and sneakers well.”

Eyewitness News is still waiting to learn the identity of the arson suspect and possible motive.

No one was hurt in the fire.