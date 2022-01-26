PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some members of Congress joined the Philadelphia police commissioner Wednesday to support a new bill called the VICTIM Act. It would spend a billion dollars nationwide to help solve homicides.

This is a big ask, but the federal proposal aims to get shooters off the streets while helping solve crimes.

The murder of Simone-Monea Rogers remains unsolved.

“I’m hopeful. I put my faith in God and that’s that,” said Lendale Rogers, the victim’s mother.

Four members of Congress joined forces to sponsor the bipartisan VICTIM Act, which stands for the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods Act.

If approved, the $1 billion plan will be dedicated to solving fatal and non-fatal shooting cases across the nation over the next 10 years.

“Our police need more help to solve these kinds of cases,” said Congressman Dwight Evans, who is co-leading the VICTIM Act.

While Rogers continues to grieve for her 15-year-old daughter Simone-Monea, who was killed by a stray bullet on the Jerome Brown Playground, she says she’s still being traumatized.

Her home has since been shot at and after reaching out for relocation services was only offered $2,000, which she calls a slap in the face. For now, she and her children live in fear.

“There’s no one solution. We all have a lot to do,” Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon said.

In Philadelphia, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says the department will be able to hire and retain additional personnel, bolster operations to improve public safety and improve collaboration so communities will feel safe to work with the police department.

“It provides more funding for victim resources, ensuring that if people need to relocate they can do that,” Outlaw said. “Whatever is needed in order to feel comfortable in their own spaces, but also to testify in court if need be.”

This bill started with the Judiciary Committee. They’re now working to push it forward amongst their peers in Congress. It could take months before a decision is made.

