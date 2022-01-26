PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A bipartisan group of four members of Congress, joined by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, will hold a news conference to spotlight a $1 billion federal proposal to help police around the country solve shooting cases and get shooters off the streets.

The four members of Congress are co-sponsors of the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods (VICTIM) Act (H.R. 5768), which would provide $1 billion in federal funding over the next 10 years to help local and state police raise their clearance rates for both fatal and non-fatal shooting cases. The funding would also help to provide victims and family members with mental health resources and assistance with shelter, wage, and relocation costs.



The press conference will take place at 1 p.m.

What: Four Bipartisan Members of Congress, Police Commissioner to Spotlight $1 Billion Plan to Solve Shooting Cases

When: Wednesday, Jan. 26

Time: 1 p.m.



