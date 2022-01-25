WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – An update on a story we brought you Monday on Eyewitness News: Wilmington police are responding after the Wilmington City Council passed a symbolic vote of “no confidence” in Police Chief Robert Tracy.
The vote stemmed from a special public safety committee meeting over complaints that the police department lacked transparency and diversity.
The police department tells Eyewitness News that there is diversity in its ranks. The department provided a list of demographics, which include a recently promoted Black inspector, captains and master sergeants. The department says there are Black female members in leadership roles, as well.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki says he supports Chief Tracy.
Only the mayor has the ability to fire a police chief.