PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A strong message from a Philadelphia police officer to her son’s killers after he was targeted and murdered in North Philadelphia. The manhunt continues for two suspects.

His mother, a Philadelphia police officer, made an emotional plea Tuesday.

Edweena Ferguson is a 17-year veteran of the force. She says she was in the Poconos when she received the worst call of her life, that her son had been killed after a robbery attempt early Monday morning.

Hyram Hill was set to celebrate his 24th birthday in two weeks. His girlfriend is seven months pregnant with their first child, a girl who will be named Hyram in his honor.

The 2017 West Catholic grad was two semesters away from graduating from Cheyney University.

Police sources believe Hill was targeted.

“To the shooters, I work for a team — there’s the best homicide detectives here in the city of Philadelphia. They’re the best in the world. I want everybody to stand down. Let my job do their job. I’m sparing your life. Let them do their job. Everybody stand down, please. It’s me, Edweena, asking you, not Officer Ferguson. It’s me, his mother,” she said.

There’s a $30,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

