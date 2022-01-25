PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after he was dragged by a suspect’s vehicle during a traffic stop. It happened at 53rd Street and Baltimore Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say officers pulled over a Nissan Murano for several violations. When officers started questioning the driver, they noticed a gun.
At that point, the officer reached into the car and that’s when police say the driver took off at a high rate of speed.
The suspect drove for over a half-mile with the officer hanging on before he crashed at 48th and Baltimore.
“The officer is extremely lucky. Medics took that officer from the 18th District to Presbyterian Hospital. He has a laceration to his neck. He also has some bumps and bruises but mainly he’s really shaken up,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Officers were able to take the suspect into custody.
Police say the gun the suspect was carrying was stolen.