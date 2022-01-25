PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a drive-by shooter in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section. It happened at South 52nd Street and Warrington Avenue shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Philadelphia police say the driveby shooter pulled up beside a car, fired one shot at the driver, and then took off.
The driver was not injured, according to police.
The victim says he pulled over to let the suspect's vehicle pass by just before the gunfire.
The suspect was driving a white Buick sedan, police say, and was last seen driving southbound on 52nd Street and westbound on Florence Street.
The investigation remains ongoing.
