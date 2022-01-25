PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — This week’s Open For Business feature will keep you on your toes. Eyewitness News takes you to En Arabesque Dancewear in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, where the owner’s passion for dancing bloomed into a business.

In Perkasie, this lovely little shop of dancewear received its name after this position, but it got its passion from this current ballet instructor and business owner Kelli Yandolino.

“That pink one was my tutu,” she said, “and that was my first tutu I ever wore when I was growing up.”

Yandolino founded her dancewear store 17 years ago after realizing what she and her dancers needed wasn’t within arms reach.

“This was before internet sales and Amazon,” Yandolino said. “There wasn’t a main store that had everything. So, when I had my classes, I thought, ‘Where can we go to get products? I can’t take them to Philly. We need to be right here.'”

So, at En Arabesque Dancewear, they carry all you need from costume rentals to tights so right to steal the show — including over 50 styles of point shoes.

“We have products from all over the world,” Yandolino said.

But here, you won’t just get the perfect fit. You’ll also be in the company of dancers who just get why you love what do because they do too.

Watch the video above for more on En Arabesque Dancewear.