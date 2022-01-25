GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — All lanes at Interstate 76 eastbound and Route 42 southbound in Gloucester City, New Jersey have reopened after an overnight crash left the highway closed early Tuesday morning. Route 130 also had a lane closure and the exit ramp to I-76 eastbound was temporarily closed.
ALL LANES OPEN open I-76 EB/ RT-42 SB in #Gloucester following an overnight crash that had the highway closed for hours. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/NsaTOBcVcm
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) January 25, 2022
A vehicle crashed into a construction zone.
Police were on the scene of the crash investigating. Injuries are unknown at this time.
The crash caused big delays for commuters traveling eastbound from the Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey.