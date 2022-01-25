CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — All lanes at Interstate 76 eastbound and Route 42 southbound in Gloucester City, New Jersey have reopened after an overnight crash left the highway closed early Tuesday morning. Route 130 also had a lane closure and the exit ramp to I-76 eastbound was temporarily closed.

A vehicle crashed into a construction zone.

Police were on the scene of the crash investigating. Injuries are unknown at this time.

The crash caused big delays for commuters traveling eastbound from the Walt Whitman Bridge into New Jersey. 