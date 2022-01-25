Groundbreaking Held For New Affordable Senior Housing Development In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New affordable housing is on the way to North Philadelphia. A groundbreaking was held Tuesday for “Camino de Oro,” a senior housing development at 8th and Berks Streets.
It will have 44 apartments for residents 65 and older with incomes at or below 60% of the median area income.
The three-story building will also include a laundry facility, community room, and green space for gardening.
The housing development was made possible with help from the low-income housing tax credit program and the city of Philadelphia Department of Housing and Community Development.