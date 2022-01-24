PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A steam leak at the Vicinity Energy plant in Grays Ferry may be causing a noticeable noise in the Grays Ferry neighborhood, but the plant says it’s no cause for concern. CBS3 reached out to the company after reports of residents hearing a loud noise.
A spokesperson said a “steam leak on a small auxiliary line” inside the facility is the cause. The statement went on to say:
“We understand that the steam leak is causing some disturbance in the immediate neighborhood due to the noise. Vicinity has a plan to repair the leak once the temperature moderates on Tuesday morning. With the rising temperatures tomorrow, we are able to perform this repair without any impact to the customers.
“While the steam leak is creating noise, there are no safety or health concerns for the community or plant personnel.”
The company apologized for the noise and inconvenience.