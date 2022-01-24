TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will be joined by state health officials for an update on the status of COVID in the Garden State. Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, along with the department’s Communicable Disease Service Medical Doctor Dr. Ed Lifshitz will also be present.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
- What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials will provide a COVID-19 update.
- When: Monday, Jan. 24
- Time: 1 p.m.
