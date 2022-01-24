PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A person is dead after being shot three times in North Philadelphia, authorities said. The shooting happened at the corner of Broad and Allegheny Streets around 4:38 a.m. Monday.
According to Philadelphia police, the 23-year-old victim was shot three times. At least one of those wounds was to the chest.
He later died at the hospital.
An alert went out to Temple University students about the shooting, telling them to use caution.
There have been no arrests.
