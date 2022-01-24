CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Investigators in Montgomery County have identified a teenager killed in a horrific crash in Cheltenham Township early Sunday morning. Twenty-year-old Nicholas Bednarek died when the car he was riding in crashed into utility poles at Greenwood and Hedgerow Avenues.
Four other teenagers in the car were also hurt.
According to the Montgomery County district attorney, officers found open containers of alcohol in the car.
"This is every parent's worst nightmare, and our hearts go out to Nicholas's family and the other families. We pray for a full recovery of all of the young people," said District Attorney Kevin Steele. "These crash investigations, especially one involving a death, take time, and we are in the early stages of the investigation."
They’re still trying to figure out what caused the crash.