PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will give an update on the suspect who was arrested and charged after shooting at multiple city police officers in Mayfair. Tajan Durham is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.
DA Krasner will also give his weekly crime update.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
- What: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will give an update on a suspect that shot at city police officers.
- When: Monday, Jan. 24
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
