ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Law enforcement agencies across the Delaware Valley are collectively investigating a possible connection between burglaries in different towns. Abington police confirmed the collaborative effort to CBS3’s Matt Petrillo.
According to authorities, the investigation focuses on a group of people that may be behind home burglaries in Abington, Radnor, and Moorestown, New Jersey.
Radnor police released video of a burglary on Jan. 15, showing multiple suspects going inside a home.

CRIME ALERT: Residential Burglary in Villanova
Radnor Township Police Department are investigating a nighttime burglary from a residence on Ivy Lane in the Villanova section of the Township. Please review the below video for details. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rDPAPoG3l1
— RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) January 15, 2022
Authorities have not said why these homes are targeted.
