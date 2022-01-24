CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Law enforcement agencies across the Delaware Valley are collectively investigating a possible connection between burglaries in different towns. Abington police confirmed the collaborative effort to CBS3’s Matt Petrillo.

According to authorities, the investigation focuses on a group of people that may be behind home burglaries in Abington, Radnor, and Moorestown, New Jersey.

Radnor police released video of a burglary on Jan. 15, showing multiple suspects going inside a home.

Authorities have not said why these homes are targeted.

