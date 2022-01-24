PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting on the edge of the campus of Temple University. It happened near 15th Street and Susquehanna Avenue, just after 3 p.m. Monday.
Police say 15-year-old was shot in the left arm.
He was taken to Temple Hospital by police and is in stable condition.
No word on what sparked the shooting and no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.