PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford section left two men critically injured on Sunday night, police say. The shooting occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Arrott Street inside a neighborhood market.
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot once in his left side. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to officials.
A 28-year-old man was shot once his left arm once in his left side. He was placed in critical condition at Temple Hospital, according to officials. The man is currently being held as a prisoner in the shooting, police say.
