PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A magician from Philadelphia is using her skills to break barriers and inspire audiences. Lindsay Noel will be the first woman magician to appear on The CW show, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

And while of course a magician never reveals her secrets, this one shared her story with Eyewitness News.

“Most people don’t think of magicians as women,” Noel said.

“I think as someone who is not a man in magic but also a queer woman in magic there’s a lot of space to be taken up,” she added.

Noel is taking her magic act on the big stage.

“I just had to be in the dark for six months,” Noel said.

Just over a week ago, Noel learned she will be featured on the season finale of The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” show. She’s using this magical moment to focus on gender equality and socialism.

“It really creates a moment that’s unforgettable, you give someone a story every time,” Noel said.

Noel said she wasn’t allowed to tell Eyewitness News if she fooled people on the show with her magic, but people will be able to find that out shortly.

Viewers can watch Noel on The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” show on Friday at 8 p.m.