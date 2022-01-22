CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Philadelphia Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend.

On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities.

READ MORE: Lashawn McNeil Of Allentown Opened Fire On Police In Harlem, Killing Officer Jason Rivera: NYPD

Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies.

READ MORE: Schuylkill Dredging Project Gets $5 Million From Federal Infrastructure Bill

On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds.

The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: Cause Of House Fire In City's Germantown Section Under Investigation

CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.