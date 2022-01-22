PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was shot five times and killed on Saturday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane.
Police say the man was shot two times in the left side of his back, twice in his left arm, and once in his left buttocks. The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m, according to police.
A firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been made, police say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here