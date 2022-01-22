PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The bitter blast of Arctic air continues over the eastern half of the country, and Philadelphia is sitting in the middle of that frigid cold.

Temperatures are running 10 to 15 degrees below average in the 20’s and 30’s with wind chills at or below zero. More like the weather you would expect in Canada or Alaska.

Ironically, Alaska has been enjoying a streak of unusually mild days similar to our typical winter weather.

The Saturday high in Anchorage, Alaska will be in the 40’s, while here in Philadelphia we will hover between 25 to 30 degrees.

Why is this happening? A deep trough of very cold air is parked over our region providing a continual pipeline of Arctic cold air and this freezing pattern will continue for much of the next week.

So, how long will this last? The cold pattern will persist through the week, but there will be plenty of sunshine.

Several storm systems, however, will pass near the area with a chance of snow showers Sunday night and Monday might. Another storm will brush past late Tuesday.

CBS3’s Tammie Souza contributed to this report.