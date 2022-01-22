Bucks County DJ Service Raises Money To Buy Smoke Detectors For Local Families

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County DJ service is raising money to try and keep local families safe. The funds are for smoke detectors

AC DJs wants to give them to fire companies who can then give them out to families in need.

The company’s owner says with recent fires like the ones in Fairmount and in New York City, he wanted to do something to help give back.

“It was my wife and I’s idea,” Adam Finger, the owner of AC DJs, said. “It was about teaching my daughter to pay forward, be nice to people, and help out. I’ll do it as long as it takes to collect the amount of detectors for people that need it. If it’s two months, six months, six years, it doesn’t matter. It’s about helping out the community.”

The DJ service says one smoke detector costs $8.

If you’d like to donate, click here.