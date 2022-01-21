CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia fire is now under control after crews rescued two people from inside, according to the Philadelphia fire department. The first call came in at 10:46 a.m. on South 58th Street.

Chopper3 was over the home as firefighters battled flames. Some were even on the roof of the building.

Details are limited at this time, but fire crews got the blaze under control at 11:13 a.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time.