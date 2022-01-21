PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia fire is now under control after crews rescued two people from inside, according to the Philadelphia fire department. The first call came in at 10:46 a.m. on South 58th Street.
Chopper3 was over the home as firefighters battled flames. Some were even on the roof of the building.
Details are limited at this time, but fire crews got the blaze under control at 11:13 a.m.
The PFD rescued, treated and transported two people from this fire today in Kingsessing. About 60 members responded to the fire, which was placed under control at 11:13 a.m. pic.twitter.com/W5hYAUhB6P
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 21, 2022
There are no reported injuries at this time.