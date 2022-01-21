PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man died after a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot once in the back on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue just after 1:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No weapons were recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.