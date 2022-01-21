CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Philadelphia Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a frigid start to Friday, with a bitter blast of cold forcing wind chills near zero. This all ahead of what looks to be a relatively quiet weekend.

Feels like temperatures are in the single digital across the region Friday morning. For most of the area, this cold comes with no snowfall.

READ MORE: Viral Photo Appears To Show North Penn School District Teacher Taping Mask To Student's Face

A storm may brush the coast late Friday night into early Saturday morning, possibly bringing light snow to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. There would be no inland impact.

READ MORE: Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' Rock Superstar, Dies At 74

The next change for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: 3 Sharon Hill Police Officers Fired After Being Charged In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

CBS3’s Kate Bilo contributed to this report.