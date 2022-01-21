PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a frigid start to Friday, with a bitter blast of cold forcing wind chills near zero. This all ahead of what looks to be a relatively quiet weekend.
Feels like temperatures are in the single digital across the region Friday morning. For most of the area, this cold comes with no snowfall.
A storm may brush the coast late Friday night into early Saturday morning, possibly bringing light snow to the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches. There would be no inland impact.
The next change for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday.
CBS3’s Kate Bilo contributed to this report.