PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a frigid start to Friday, with a bitter blast of cold forcing wind chills near zero. Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend.
On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities.
Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies.
On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds.
The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday.
CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.