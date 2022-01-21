PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study found that states with weaker gun laws have higher rates of gun deaths. Everytown for Gun Safety compared each state’s rate of gun deaths in 2020 with the policies they say are proven effective in preventing gun violence.
It found a direct correlation between weaker gun laws and higher rates of gun homicides, suicides and accidental killings.
New Jersey was in the top 10 for the strongest gun laws.
Delaware and Pennsylvania were both characterized as making progress.