PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A standoff in Southwest Philadelphia ended with gunfire and three people in the hospital Wednesday night, according to police. Authorities rushed to the 5800 block of Trinity Street around 10:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to find several shell casings on the porch, as well as car on the street riddled with bullets. When police knocked with no answer, they declared a barricade out of caution.
"[Officers] noticed there were several people walking around in the house," Captain Joe Green with Philadelphia police said, adding, "They voluntarily came out."
Police then searched the home and found three victims. Two of the victims are a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. The woman was shot three times. All three victims are considered stable.
The shooting is still under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here