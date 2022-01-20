SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The three Sharon Hill police officers charged in 8-year-old Fanta Bility’s death have been fired. Borough council voted 6 to 1 Thursday night in favor of firing the officers.

Officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith each face 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

The incident happened after the Academy Park-Pennsbury football game on Aug. 27.

That’s when witnesses told police 18-year-old Hasein Strand and 16-year-old Angelo “AJ” Ford got into a verbal fight before initially firing at each other.

The three Sharon Hill officers were at the game helping people exit at the time when the officers heard the shots.

A grand jury found the officers collectively fired their guns more than two dozen times, injuring four people and leaving Fanta dead.

“These officers made a split-second decision to return fire. We trust them to get that decision right and they got it horribly wrong,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Tune into Eyewitness News at 11 for more.