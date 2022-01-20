CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The three Sharon Hill police officers charged in 8-year-old Fanta Bility’s death could be fired Thursday night. Borough council is scheduled to take a vote.

Officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith each face 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

The incident happened after the Academy Park-Pennsbury football game on Aug. 27.

That’s when witnesses told police 18-year-old Hasein Strand and 16-year-old Angelo “AJ” Ford got into a verbal fight before initially firing at each other.

The three Sharon Hill officers were at the game helping people exit at the time when the officers heard the shots.

A grand jury found the officers collectively fired their guns more than two dozen times, injuring four people and leaving Fanta dead.

“These officers made a split-second decision to return fire. We trust them to get that decision right and they got it horribly wrong,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.