CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local News, New Castle County, Omar Edwards

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A New Castle County man is accused of secretly taking pictures of a teenage girl inside a store. Police worry there could be more victims out there.

Delaware State Police arrested Omar Edwards for the incident at the Walmart on Wilton Boulevard in New Castle.

New Castle County Man Omar Edwards Accused Of Taking Pictures Of Teenage Girl Inside Walmart

Police say he used his cellphone to take pictures up the skirt of a 14-year-old girl last month, but they just arrested him Wednesday.

State police say there’s evidence Edwards also secretly took pictures of other people.