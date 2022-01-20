WEST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County health officials have lifted the closure order for a West Norriton restaurant linked to a fatal outbreak of Hepatitis A. Three people have died and at least seven others were sickened from the outbreak investigators traced back to Gino’s Restaurant and Pizzeria.
The county public health department said the exposures occurred in late November and no longer present a risk to the public.
Gino's says the restaurant has been inspected and there are no signs of hepatitis A inside.
It adds that all of its workers have tested negative for the virus.