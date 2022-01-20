PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car went into the Schuylkill River at Kelly Drive and West Hunting Park Avenue in Fairmount Park on Thursday.
Chopper 3 was live over the scene.READ MORE: Knife-Wielding Man Punches Woman, Steals Her Purse During Home Invasion In Chinatown, Philadelphia Police Say
You can see some oil or fuel on the road and in the river.Jeffrey Stepien Charged With Murder After Beating To Death Samantha Maag With Pipe Inside Old City Office Building
Officials say the driver got himself out of the car.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Unveils Early Plan For 'Once-In-A-Generation' $1 Billion Investment On Water Infrastructure
He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he’s in stable condition.