By CBS3 Staff
Local, Medford news

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman in Burlington County Thursday night. Chopper 3 was over the firefight on Taunton Boulevard in Medford around 6 p.m.

Authorities say a 74-year-old woman’s body was found on the second floor of the home.

The victim has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

