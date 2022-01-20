MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a fire that killed an elderly woman in Burlington County Thursday night. Chopper 3 was over the firefight on Taunton Boulevard in Medford around 6 p.m.
Authorities say a 74-year-old woman's body was found on the second floor of the home.
The victim has not been identified.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.