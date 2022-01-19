CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials will hold a COVID-19 response update. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.

  • What: The City of Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Who: Philadelphia Department of Public Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole
  • When: Wednesday, Jan. 19
  • Time: 10 a.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly

