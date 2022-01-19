PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials will hold a COVID-19 response update. The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
- What: The City of Philadelphia will hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Who: Philadelphia Department of Public Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole
- When: Wednesday, Jan. 19
- Time: 10 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
