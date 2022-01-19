MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials will be joined by Pennsylvania officials and area hospital leadership and provide a COVID-19 update. The press conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly.
