PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a murder of a 77-year-old man earlier this month in North Philly. Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Walter Heard on Wednesday.
The incident happened on Jan. 5 shortly after 12 p.m. on the 1700 block of West Allegheny Avenue.
Police say the victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.
Investigators arrested Heard on the 3000 block of North 20th Street on Jan. 13
Heard has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, robbery and related offenses.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.