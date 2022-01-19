PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barricade situation in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood is over Wednesday night. Police arrested a 21-year-old man who they say was holding a 13-year-old cousin hostage.
The girl was safely released and the man was apprehended.READ MORE: Woman Beaten To Death With Pipe Inside Old City Office Building, Police Say
Police responded to the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue around 7 p.m. about reports of a man with a gun.READ MORE: PennDOT Dealing With Twin Challenges As Latest Winter Storm Bears Down On Philadelphia Region
During the standoff, the man was allegedly seen on Instagram pointing a gun at the teenager.
Police say there were no injuries.MORE NEWS: Drive-Thru Regional COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Thursday In Delaware County