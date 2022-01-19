CBSN PhillyWatch Now
GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey university is in the process of creating a maple syrup operation in the region. Students at Stockton University in Galloway are not tapping sap from 400 red maple trees on the campus.

A two-mile web of blue tubing is connecting the trees to a collection tank.

The sap will be turned into maple syrup.

This year’s operation has quadrupled in size.

A second $500,000 federal grant is making it possible for private property owners to participate.