GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey university is in the process of creating a maple syrup operation in the region. Students at Stockton University in Galloway are not tapping sap from 400 red maple trees on the campus.
A two-mile web of blue tubing is connecting the trees to a collection tank.
The sap will be turned into maple syrup.
This year's operation has quadrupled in size.
A second $500,000 federal grant is making it possible for private property owners to participate.