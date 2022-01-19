PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Health is updating its recommendations for how city schools should handle COVID, including strict masking guidelines and no longer suggesting pauses to in-person learning. On Wednesday, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole and the department will send a letter to Philadelphia School District leaders with the new recommendations.
One of the most notable changes is the department not recommending pauses to in-person learning.
"Given the current widespread community transmission currently occurring at this time, we will no longer use case numbers to determine when to pause in-person learning," Dr. Cheryl Bettigole wrote. "Instead, schools will continue in-person learning unless staff absences due to COVID-19 isolation or quarantine require a temporary pause."
Other suggestions include:
- Emphasizing N95, KN95, or KF49 masks due to single cloth masks “no longer considered to be effective enough.”
- “Schools that can implement all recommended layers of mitigation can switch to 5-day isolation/quarantine for students with strict masking for an additional 5 days, after consultation with and approval by PDPH.”
- Limiting contract tracing to higher risk exposures, like at lunchtime.
- Testing 10% of the school’s unvaccinated population weekly.
Dr. Bettigole said vaccination is still the best way to reduce spread in the city's schools.
